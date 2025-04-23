When will John Cena lose the Undisputed WWE Championship? Likely outcome explored

WrestleMania 41 saw John Cena create history in the main event. Defeating Cody Rhodes, he became the most decorated world champion in WWE history, winning his 17th title. However, considering he is retiring this year, logic suggests he cannot hold the title forever. So, the question is, when will he lose the Undisputed WWE Championship?

On WWE RAW, John Cena made it clear that the fans have just 27 dates left with him. Once the clock runs out, he will be leaving wrestling forever, retiring, and potentially taking the Undisputed WWE Championship with him. However, his plans could go up in smoke towards the very end.

Triple H and Co. will likely not have John Cena drop the title anytime soon. Following RAW, it's clear he is about to enter a program with Randy Orton, renewing their legendary rivalry. While it will undoubtedly be epic, losing the title at Backlash or anytime soon would ruin his heel run.

As such, the best possible scenario would see The Leader of the Cenation hold the title till the very last moment. Not only would it build suspense, but it will surely convince some members of the WWE Universe that he may indeed retire with the belt and, in turn, ruin pro wrestling. So, having him lose the title on his 27th and final date, whether against Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, or any other superstar.

Of course, at the end of the day, this is nothing more than speculation. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Cena's championship run.

Randy Orton sent John Cena a message after WWE RAW

The length of John Cena's championship reign is something that only Triple H and WWE Creative know about. As of now, though, and as mentioned earlier, he is all set to renew his rivalry with Randy Orton.

On the RAW after WrestleMania, Cena came out to brag to the WWE Universe and warn them that their time with him and the Undisputed WWE Championship ends in 27 appearances. One of those appearances was seemingly confirmed by Randy Orton.

The Viper hit Cena from behind with the "three most dangerous words in pro wrestling", the RKO. Following this, Orton took to X to send Cena a message, pretty much confirming that they would be going head-to-head.

It is likely they will do battle in St. Louis, Missouri, at Backlash 2025. It is sure to be an incredible match, as fans will be beyond excited to see these two modern-day legends do battle.

