When will Kazuchika Okada make his WWE debut? Exploring why it's not Royal Rumble or WrestleMania

Kazuchika Okada is a popular figure in the world of pro wrestling and a soon-to-be free agent. With his current New Japan Pro-Wrestling contract set to expire on January 31, 2024, Okada is highly sought after. Both AEW and WWE are interested in signing him. The WWE Universe would love to see him in a WWE ring. But, if he does choose to sign with the company, when would he debut?

Most would expect to see him be a surprise entrant at the Royal Rumble or perhaps face one of the company's top talents at WrestleMania 40. Both are incredible options, but there is a third path the Rainmaker could take. Kazuchika Okada could simply debut on the RAW after WrestleMania.

Debuting at the Rumble or The Show of Shows would be amazing. But, after 16 years with New Japan, Okada needs a fresh start. So, when better to make his emphatic debut than after the conclusion of the 2023-24 WWE calendar? The possibilities in terms of new storylines would be endless.

Expand Tweet

At the end of the day, Okada is a top talent and certainly will be treated like one if he joins WWE's roster. That said, this is all just mere speculation. There is no concrete news confirming where he plans to take his talents. Fans can only hope and pray it is WWE.

Who could Kazuchika Okada face if he signs with WWE?

Regardless of when he debuts, Okada in WWE would be nothing short of amazing. But who could he possibly face if he does decide to sign with the company? The roster is filled with incredible superstars who would love the chance to face him.

However, there are three superstars who would be perfect for him. The first is Sami Zayn, who has welcomed plenty of new superstars in the past. The second is Cody Rhodes, a familiar foe for Okada. And finally, the 36-year-old could look to invade the Island of Relevancy and dethrone Roman Reigns.

Even in AEW, the star could face stars like Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega - another familiar foe, Bryan Danielson, and even the legendary Adam Copeland.

Expand Tweet

There can be no denying that all three would be exciting matchups for the Japanese superstar. But all that depends on where he shows up next.

Who do you think Kazuchika Okada should face if he were to sign with WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here