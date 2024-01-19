3 Opponents for Kazuchika Okada if he joins WWE

While WWE has always looked to build their own stars in their developmental system, over the years, they have also looked to sign ready-made top names from other promotions.

Earlier today, New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that arguably their greatest-ever superstar, Kazuchika Okada's contract, will end on January 31, 2024.

With this news, wrestling fans began to fantasy book that stars the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion could face off against. Therefore, we are going to take a look at three potential matchups for Okada if he were to sign for World Wrestling Entertainment.

#3 - The former Honorary Uce welcomes The Rainmaker to WWE

While Kazuchika Okada is a seasoned in-ring veteran, the WWE style can sometimes be difficult for a new star to get their head around.

If Okada does indeed make the switch to World Wrestling Entertainment, then a perfect first opponent for The Rainmaker would be one of the most loved stars on the roster, Sami Zayn.

The former Intercontinental Champion has proven himself to be a reliable hand to the company for over a decade now, with him seemingly able to get top-tier matches out of almost anyone he faces.

Another reason why Sami Zayn should be the first man to face Okada is because he has welcomed a top Japanese talent into the WWE in the past. In 2016, Zayn faced off against a debuting Shinsuke Nakamura at NXT Takeover Dallas in what was one of the greatest matches in recent history.

#2 - Okada faces a familiar foe

As a performer for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Okada has been able to perform across the world for other promotions at the same time, with many dream matches having taken place in recent years.

In 2017, Okada went one-on-one with one of WWE's biggest stars of today, Cody Rhodes, in what was the start of The American Nightmare's then post-World Wrestling Entertainment career.

Following their match, Cody stated in an interview that Okada's in-ring style reminds him very much of a WWE Superstar.

"I hope people understand what I’m saying, but Okada is the most WWE superstar I’ve ever wrestled. He reminds me of a Japanese Randy Orton. He is aware of every camera that’s on the floor, it’s almost as if he’s aware of every heartbeat that’s in the building."

Having faced off before and with Cody Rhodes, now arguably the biggest babyface in the company, what better way for Okada to earn the respect of a new audience in WWE than to take on the heart and soul of the company?

#1 - The Tribal Chief invites Okada to his Island of Relevancy

Expand Tweet

Given that Okada has been billed as one of the biggest names in wrestling in recent years, he already deserves a main event push. Therefore, the company should look to have him make his in-ring debut against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Okada and Reigns have arguably been the two biggest stars in the pro wrestling business for the past decade, with them both featuring as number one in the PWI's top 500 wrestlers of the year.

During a recent interview with New Japan Pro-Wrestling's YouTube Channel, Okada may have hinted at wanting to leave the company to try and seek a new challenge.

"I debuted in 2004, so this is my 20th anniversary. I’ve come this far, no big injuries and that’s great. But I think I have less than 10 more years right at the very top. So on the way to my 30th anniversary, I have to make every day count. It’ll be a bit sad to have my 20th anniversary without a belt, so I want a singles belt around my waist in 2024. I have a lot of dreams, and the biggest is to further professional wrestling. I want more people to know how great wrestling is. To do that, I have to keep having great matches and bring them to people all over the world."

Having held the Undisputed WWE Universal Title for 1235 days and counting, Roman Reigns needs someone to step up and take him down. If WWE does bring in Okada, then he may be a perfect candidate to win the gold from The Head of the Table.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here