When will Matt Riddle return to WWE after entering rehab?

Matt Riddle hasn't had a good couple of weeks. Taking multiple losses in the ring was bad enough, but the real kicker was getting suspended by WWE for his second violation of the company's Wellness Policy.

Riddle was written off television following a brutal attack at the hands of Solo Sikoa. However, it was revealed that the real reason for it was his second failing of drug tests. The first violation came before his scheduled match against Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, with the company choosing to turn a blind eye to it and postpone the contest to Clash at the Castle.

However, it seems The Original Bro failed the test yet again. This time, WWE has suspended him and sent him to rehab, stating that if he refused, he would be fired. If you want to know how long he will be out of action before returning, read on to find out.

It was announced that Matt Riddle would be suspended for six weeks following his violation of WWE's Wellness Policy. In this time, he will be going to rehab to get better.

Teddy Long's reaction to Matt Riddle's suspension

Matt Riddle hasn't had a great time in WWE recently. The suspension is the worst of them all, but there seems to be controversy in it. Some are blaming Riddle for not being responsible, while others are pointing fingers at WWE for not suspending him the first time.

However, Teddy Long is someone who firmly believes that The Original Bro messed up. He attributed his suspension to him having backstage heat in WWE, suggesting that if he wasn't such a nuisance, the company may have let him off the hook again.

"That could be the problem; he could have a little heat. And sometimes when you get heat, that's the way you get punished," said Long.

Riddle will be out of action for six weeks, which means he should probably return for WrestleMania season if all goes well. It's unlikely that he will compete in the Royal Rumble match given the show takes place less than six weeks from now.

Fans of the RK-Bro member will be sad to hear that, but if it's any consolation, he will be back better than ever. We cannot wait to see how WWE books his comeback.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes