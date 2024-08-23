When will Roman Reigns appear next for WWE? Exploring his schedule after potential injury last week

During the previous episode of WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns was shockingly taken out by Solo Sikoa and a returning Jacob Fatu, leaving fans in disbelief. The Original Tribal Chief is notably absent from the lineup for tonight's episode, signaling his continued hiatus from the blue brand.

However, fans won't have to wait too long to see Reigns again, as he is scheduled to make an appearance for WWE in early September.

Bloomberg Live recently announced on their X account that Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman will be heading to New York to join Bloomberg's 'Power Players' segment. Scheduled for September 5, 2024, this event will feature the two WWE stars in discussion.

This appearance could mark Reigns' next public outing since the brutal attack by Jacob Fatu and The Bloodline last week. Additionally, Reigns is advertised to return to WWE on the September 13, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown, setting the stage for his potential comeback in the Bloodline saga.

Fans are eagerly anticipating how the family drama will continue to unfold during Reigns' short absence and upon his eventual return.

Will Roman Reigns be a full-timer after his mid-September return to SmackDown?

Roman Reigns' recent return at SummerSlam this year was met with much anticipation, but his sudden absence again has sparked curiosity among fans about his future status in WWE.

Speculation is rife that WWE might have intentionally kept Reigns out of action leading up to the upcoming Bash in Berlin 2024 Premium Live Event, scheduled for August 31, 2024, at the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.

Through the injury angle, WWE created a logical narrative to explain why the Original Tribal Chief would be absent from such a significant international show.

When Reigns returns in mid-September, it's likely he will become more active on television, especially as WWE heads toward the Bad Blood 2024 PLE. However, despite the potential increase in appearances, it remains unlikely that Roman Reigns will fully return to a consistent weekly schedule or compete in every premium live event.

Still, fans can expect to see more of Reigns as the storyline involving The Bloodline continues to intensify. Also, the potential Bloodline Civil War is likely to reach its climax at Survivor Series WarGames, which makes more appearances from Roman Reigns in WWE an ideal scenario to unfold.

