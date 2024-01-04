When will The Rock appear in WWE next? What to expect

The Rock made his earthshaking comeback to WWE in the latest edition of RAW Day 1, which comes as a surprise to many. Beyond the unexpected return, The Great One also made a jaw-dropping tease by potentially calling out Roman Reigns, sparking speculation of a dream showdown between these two.

Notably, this appearance from the Hollywood star marks his second appearance within the company in less than six months, leaving fans curious when The People's Champion will show up again. The veteran last appeared on SmackDown in September 2023.

As of writing, the company has not announced The Rock's next arrival in the Stamford-based promotion. However, the probable location could be Royal Rumble 2024.

For those who might not be aware, this year's Royal Rumble is scheduled for Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The possible reason behind the appearance of the multi-time World Champion on the PLE might be to participate in the traditional Rumble match after a long hiatus from the in-ring competition.

Besides competing in-ring action, he might also confront The Tribal Chief after his title defense on the show. A confrontation between these two at Royal Rumble surely heightens the anticipation for their upcoming rumored clash.

However, if the Hollywood star doesn't appear at the upcoming premium live event, the fallout episode of SmackDown after the Rumble might serve as the next feasible location for The Great One's appearance.

By making his appearance on the blue brand, a confrontation between The Bloodline and The People's Champion seems inevitable, especially after the recent potential callout to Roman Reigns.

The upcoming months in the company seem to be full of surprises and turns. it will be intriguing to see when Triple H plans Rock's next presence in WWE.

The Rock's return draws massive numbers for WWE

Undoubtedly, The Rock is one of the biggest names not only in WWE but also in the Hollywood industry. The popularity of The Great One can also be leveled from the recent numbers he draws for the Stamford-based company after making his recent impression on RAW Day 1.

As per the Twitter account WrestleOps, stats showed that the return of the Samoan star generated more than 83 million views for the company in less than 24 hours.

These gigantic numbers seem enough to showcase the anticipation among fans for the presence of The Rock.