WWE's hype of Veer Mahaan is starting to feel like false advertisement

WWE has really whetted our appetites when it comes to the debut of Veer Mahaan. Unfortunately, it has also left us with an empty plate.

WWE has set the stage and lit the lights, promising a massive debut for this re-packaged character. Mahaan has added more muscle and looks like he's poised for a solid singles run on the main roster.

So, what's the problem? Why haven't we seen him on RAW yet?

Mahaan is a ready-made story for WWE. He's a native of the burgeoning country of India. It's a rapidly growing global market the company has been desperately trying to make inroads with for years. Mahaan is a former professional baseball player who was the subject of a Disney movie. He has mainstream credibility and the WWE hype machine behind him. So all systems appear to be go.

However, despite weeks of promising to hit a home run with Veer Mahaan's debut, WWE has totally struck out

Mahaan has become WWE's version of a late-night infomercial. One that plays over and over again to entice you to buy some knock-off product.

Much like Ron Popeil's Pocket Fisherman or Suzanne Somers' Thighmaster, Veer cannot possibly be the product that he's been purported to be. There's great advertising behind him, but it looks more and more like we won't truly get what we are investing in. It's turning into a 'buyer beware' situation.

This isn't the first time we've seen such a phenomenon from the worldwide leader in sports entertainment. WWE fans have been through this type of bait-and-switch before. So it's fair that they perceive that they're being sold a bill of goods on this new 'sensation.'

The promotion continues to kill the character with this type of hype. The constant use of the same vignettes has left fans with a very fair question:

If Veer Mahaan so great, how come we haven't seen him yet?

Perhaps a fair comparison to Mahaan's hype coming to Monday Night RAW is reminiscent of WCW's push of Glacier.

For weeks, viewers were inundated with 'Blood Runs Cold' vignettes for a new wrestler with a martial arts gimmick. On top of that, the persona was supposed to be a real-life version of a Mortal Kombat character. He had the visage of the popular MK character, Sub-Zero.

Unfortunately, the only zero turned out to be the approval rating of most fans. That's how they viewed Ray Lloyd's performance as Glacier once he finally arrived.

And it wasn't his fault. The performers themselves don't make the call to put this much time and money into a failing proposition. They are simply there to entertain when called upon. WWE decided to present these weeks of fanfare. Now, it may already be too late to take advantage of it.

As always, the ultimate judge will be the audience. If they react favorably to Mahaan's arrival, then this faux pas will be forgiven. But if he falters even a little in the beginning, the WWE Universe will literally bury him — either with boos or a total non-reaction.

Hopefully, WWE will salvage this whole thing and deliver what they have promised. Otherwise, Veer Mahaan will always be remembered as a cheap product with a lot of fancy packaging.

