When was William Regal’s last WWE NXT appearance?

William Regal made an unannounced appearance on WWE NXT tonight. The former Intercontinental Champion appeared in a pre-taped segment during the show. Tonight was his first appearance on the show in years.

The last upload from WWE NXT YouTube featuring Regal dropped on September 13, 2021. The pre-taped segment supposedly made it to the very first episode of NXT 2.0 the following night. In the segment, the veteran can be seen announcing a fatal-four way match to determine the fate of the NXT Championship.

Watch the promo below:

William Regal was the on-screen General Manager of WWE NXT during the brand’s Black and Gold Era. The former Intercontinental Champion gave fans many iconic moments during his time on the show. However, he was released from his contract on January 5, 2022.

The former Man’s Man would make his AEW debut at Revolution 2022 two months later. He’d show up following Bryan Danielson and Jox Moxley’s match to mediate a truce between his former students. The angle led to the formation of the Blackpool Combat Club.

What happened after William Regal appeared on WWE NXT?

William Regal was seen coming out Shawn Michaels’ office on WWE NXT tonight. Fightful Select had reported ahead of the show that the 55-year-old star had filmed a backstage segment prior to his return.

Regal was seen congratulating The Rock’s daughter Ava on becoming the youngest General Manager in the history of the company. The veteran also had some wise words for the 22-year-old star.

Watch the promo below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Regal will appear on NXT as an on-screen talent in the future.

Guys, we asked R-Truth to reveal a secret about Rhea Ripley HERE.