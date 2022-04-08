When & where is WrestleMania Backlash 2022 taking place?

WrestleMania Backlash 2022 is WWE's next premium live event following their biggest show of the year.

The Backlash event first premiered in 1999 and continued to be a yearly event until 2009. In 2016, it was restarted but was rebranded last year in 2021. Instead of Backlash, it is now called WrestleMania Backlash.

Now, with WrestleMania done, fans are waiting for the next event to see the new storylines started by the company come to a head.

With Roman Reigns unifying the WWE and Universal Championships, Bianca Belair defeating Becky Lynch, and Ronda Rousey losing to Charlotte Flair, there are bound to be several interesting plots heading into the event.

Let's look at when and where the event will take place.

When will WrestleMania Backlash take place?

Dunkin Donuts Center @DunkinDonutsCtr ANNOUNCEMENT



Wrestlemania Backlash - Premium Live Event

🎟️ Pre Sale : February 16 - 17

🎟️ On Sale : Friday, February 18 at 10 am

🗓Sunday, May 8, 2022

Dunkin' Donuts Center



Based on WWE's schedule, the 2022 WrestleMania Backlash event will be taking place on May 8. The event is expected to start at 8 PM EST, with a kickoff show beginning an hour before the main show.

Depending on the location of the viewer, the different dates for the event to start are as follows:

May 8, 2022 (EST, United States)

May 8, 2022 (PST, United States)

May 9, 2022 (UK Time, United Kingdom)

May 9, 2022 (IST, India)

May 9, 2022 (ACT, Australia)

May 9, 2022 (JST, Japan)

May 9, 2022 (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya

Where will WrestleMania Backlash 2022 take place?

The event is set to take place at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. This will be the first WWE premium live event to take place at this venue since Backlash took place there 13 years back on April 26, 2009.

The pre-sale for tickets for the event went live in February.

With the event still a month away, WWE has a lot of time for build-up. Currently, no matches have been announced for it yet, although according to recent reports, the company has already finished booking plans for it.

