When a wrestler's sugar daddy offered Vince McMahon money to make his girlfriend the WWE Women's Champion

Vince McMahon once received a bizarre offer from a wrestler's sugar daddy.

In 2019, long-time WWE creative team member Bruce Prichard spoke about the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling (G.L.O.W.) on his Something to Wrestle With podcast. The female wrestling promotion ran between 1986 and 1990, featuring actresses, models, and up-and-coming wrestlers.

Prichard recalled how one of the G.L.O.W. girls had a sugar daddy in real life. The man set up a meeting with McMahon and offered to pay for his girlfriend to become the WWE Women's Champion.

"There was a G.L.O.W. girl that had a sugar daddy who got a meeting with Vince McMahon, and this guy was wanting to pay for his girlfriend, this former G.L.O.W. girl, to be the WWF [WWE] Champion, and he wanted to pay us to have her work with whoever the champion was at the time," Prichard said. [46:43 – 47:18]

Prichard was surprised that the sugar daddy got through McMahon's personal assistants to have a meeting with the WWE Executive Chairman. He added that the man was large, bald, and smoked cigars.

How Vince McMahon reacted to the sugar daddy

The WWE Women's Championship was not always viewed as a priority by Vince McMahon, especially in the 1980s and 1990s.

Despite having a lack of interest in women's wrestling at the time, Bruce Prichard said McMahon immediately declined the sugar daddy's offer:

"He's like, 'That's not how we do business.' He [the sugar daddy] says, 'There's a first time for everything. This is an opportunity for you. She's gonna be one of the most widely known names, and she'll be one of the biggest stars you ever had.' And Vince listens, thanked him very much, wrapped the meeting up rather quickly, and they left." [47:35 – 48:03]

WWE Hall of Famer Ivory appeared in the G.L.O.W. series. Prichard clarified that she was not the sugar daddy's girlfriend, but her association with the show almost caused McMahon not to hire her.

The WWE boss was initially reluctant to do business with anyone linked to G.L.O.W. before he was made aware that Ivory was a legitimate wrestler.

