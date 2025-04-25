When is WWE Backlash 2025?

WWE experienced great success with WrestleMania 41. Now, the Stamford-based promotion is preparing for its first Premium Live Event after The Show of Shows, Backlash 2025. Following an overseas venture last year, the PLE is on the company’s calendar once again this year.

Backlash 2025 will take place in St. Louis, Missouri. The action will unfold at the Enterprise Center on May 10, 2025. Last time, France hosted the WWE event and saw stellar attendance and a positive crowd response. This year's poster for the PLE features Randy Orton, who received a grand reception from the fans in 2024.

The Viper will be heading to Backlash 2025 as well and will probably challenge John Cena for the Undisputed WWE Championship. He hit The Cenation Leader with an RKO out of nowhere on this week’s episode of RAW, just as Cena tried to gloat with the championship belt. Orton then picked up the title and held it high before the crowd, dropping it on Cena before walking away.

Randy Orton had made his intentions clear about competing for the Undisputed WWE Championship ahead of WrestleMania 41. In a promo with Cody Rhodes, The Viper told The American Nightmare that he would be coming for his belt after he was done with John Cena in Las Vegas. However, Cena dethroned Rhodes with the help of rapper Travis Scott.

Triple H and his creative team are now gearing up for another successful event in St. Louis on May 10, 2025, and are busy preparing the match card for the upcoming PLE.

Match card predictions for WWE Backlash 2025

WWE still has a couple of weeks to lay the groundwork for Backlash 2025. However, aside from the Randy Orton vs. John Cena match, the Stamford-based promotion has hinted at two more matches on this week’s episode of RAW so far.

Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria defeated Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez to win the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41. The Man filled in for Bayley, who was injured in a backstage ambush just minutes before ‘Mania. However, The Judgment Day duo turned the tables on the newly crowned champs within 24 hours on the Monday Night show.

Morgan and Rodriguez regained their titles after The Miracle Kid pinned the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion. This caused The Man to snap, and she attacked her fellow Irish wrestler. Leaving Valkyria motionless in the ring after several Manhandle Slams, Lynch severed her relationship with the 28-year-old, who sees her as an idol and a mentor. Now, the duo could face each other at Backlash 2025 for the Women’s IC title.

The Intercontinental Championship of the men’s division could also be at stake in St. Louis. Bron Breakker defended the title against Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Penta at The Show of Shows. Dirty Dom emerged victorious in the match by pinning The Prince for the win after a Frog Splash.

The former Demon King was already annoyed about sharing the IC title match with Dirty Dom and had even badmouthed him ahead of Mania, claiming that the fans see him as an incompetent wrestler. Along with his desire to lead The Judgment Day, Balor may now seek to betray another member of the heel stable. It will be interesting to see what the match card for Backlash 2025 looks like in the coming weeks.

