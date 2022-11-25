When did WWE cancel Survivor Series and why was it brought back?

Survivor Series is one of the four major premium live events WWE conducts alongside Royal Rumble, SummerSlam, and WrestleMania. It is one of the shows that fans look forward to the most on the company's calendar. However, there was a time when Vince McMahon decided to cancel the show and replace it with something else.

According to PWInsider, Vince McMahon was considering the possibility of canceling Survivor Series and replacing it with another pay-per-view. The main reason for this shocking action was the poor buy rate of the event in 2009. McMahon was quoted saying.

“We think that Survivor Series is obsolete, as far as that title is concerned. It worked many, many years ago, in terms of a creative standpoint, with various teams competing. That really is not advantageous as the consumer now looks as what actually they are buying.”

However, as 2010 panned out, WWE didn't cancel the show and it did end up happening. The show was quite a good one with Randy Orton, Wade Barrett, and John Cena as referee main eventing the show with Cena's career on the line. The event saw a buy rate of 244,000.

WWE Survivor Series will have the WarGames format this year

Triple H has made multiple changes to the running of the WWE on the creative side. Whether it is increasing the wrestling quotient during weekly matches or bringing back superstars released by Vince McMahon, The Game has made it clear he will do things his way.

Under Hunter's leadership, WWE has changed the format for Survivor Series. For the majority of it's existence, the show has been about RAW vs SmackDown. However, this year the theme for the event will be WarGames.

In an interview with The Ringer, Triple H spoke on the matter. He claimed this year's Premium Live Event will be more storyline driven instead of just about brand warfare.

“We’ll have a men’s WarGames match and a women’s WarGames match. The tradition of the Survivor Series has ebbed and flowed and changed slightly over time, but this will be similar to that. This will not be RAW versus SmackDown. It will be much more story-line driven. I still look at it as a traditional component to Survivor Series in there because it’s large teams of people competing. We just upped the ante a little bit with WarGames and made it evolve.”

The event has two WarGames matches this year. Bianca Belair alongside Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a mystery partner will take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. In the main event, The Brawling Brutes with Sheamus and Kevin Owens will take on Roman Reigns and his Bloodline.

Are you excited for the premium live event? Sound off in the comments below!

