When WWE canceled Cody Rhodes' planned Money in the Bank win at the last minute... TWICE!

Cody Rhodes will face Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank 2023. Even though it's just a normal singles match, the hype is good enough, thanks to Rhodes' superstardom and main event status. However, in the early 2010s, Cody Rhodes was a junior trying to climb up the ranks.

One of the ways to fast-track a superstar's career is to give them the WWE Money in the Bank briefcase. Speaking in an interview, Cody Rhodes mentioned he was booked to win the Money in the Bank in 2013 and 2014. However, plans were changed on both occasions.

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88



Read it and think about it. I told @CodyRhodes I thought he should have won Money in the Bank 2013 (something I've tweeted a fair few times). He gave me this brilliant quote/story.Read it and think about it. I told @CodyRhodes I thought he should have won Money in the Bank 2013 (something I've tweeted a fair few times). He gave me this brilliant quote/story. Read it and think about it. https://t.co/fJboNZbmKG

Damien Sandow and Seth Rollins ended up winning the Money in the Bank ladder match on those occasions. Sandow's cash-in failed. However, Rollins gave us the brilliant heist of the century moment. As for Rhodes, he left the company a few years later.

He returned in 2022 and now is the company's megastar. Saying he is much above the Money in the Bank is a risky statement. However, The American Nightmare doesn't need a briefcase to get a title shot.

WWE Hall of Famer claims Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio will be a good match at WWE Money in the Bank

Cody Rhodes vs Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank is a match between the most loved WWE Superstar vs most hated WWE Superstar. While looking for a rematch with Brock Lesnar, Mysterio walked out to talk trash Rhodes.

A couple of weeks later, their match at Money in the Bank was made official. Speaking on his "Oh...You Didn't Know" podcast Brian "Road Dogg" James claims this match to be a good one.

"This match writes itself. Don't overthink it," James said." But man, yeah, it's going to be a good one. Talk about crowd participation."

Both superstars are currently on different ends of the wrestling spectrum. Rhodes is at the peak of his powers while Dominik is still young and learning his trade. But there is no denying the immense talent both superstars have.

Who do you think will come out on top at Money in the Bank? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes