When is the next WWE event, Clash at the Castle 2022?

Following a critically-acclaimed SummerSlam 2022, the next premium live event on WWE's calendar is Clash at the Castle. The event will take place on September 3, 2022. It will be held for both RAW and SmackDown Superstars, and will be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

Clash at the Castle will be WWE's first major stadium show in the UK since SummerSlam 1992 and their first UK premium live event since Insurrextion 2003. The 'castle' is a nod to the iconic Cardiff Castle, which is situated near the venue.

Within 24 hours of the event's announcement, WWE had sold around 59,000 pre-registered tickets. This broke the record for the most pre-sale ticket sales in the company's history. The hype for the show is real, and if you are wondering when it is being held, we have the answer for you right here.

WWE Clash at the Castle will take place on September 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. The show will air on pay-per-view and will be available to stream live on Peacock and the WWE Network.

WWE Clash at the Castle's match card

At the time of writing, five matches have been confirmed for the show. The match card will be headlined by a titanic clash between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. They will battle for the former's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Here is the full match card for WWE Clash at the Castle:

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match) Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler (SmackDown Women's Championship match) Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus (Intercontinental Championship) Riddle vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY (Six-Woman Tag Team Match)

We are sure WWE will be booking more matches on the card before September 3. There are plenty of feuds on the main roster that are worthy of a match in Cardiff. They will be sure to make some of them be a part of the show.

In addition to Drew McIntyre, Gunther and Sheamus, the company will also be looking at featuring as many European stars as they can in order to capitalize on the home ground advantage. We could even see some NXT UK stars take to the Castle and put on a show for everyone to watch.

