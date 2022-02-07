When is WWE Elimination Chamber 2022?

WWE's Elimination Chamber 2022 is the next event on their premium live event calendar. The company recently hosted its Royal Rumble event last week, which was poorly received by fans. They will be hoping to change fans' opinions with the Elimination Chamber ahead of WrestleMania 38.

Currently, the Elimination Chamber 2022 event is scheduled for February 19, 2022.

When will the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 event start?

The Elimination Chamber event is scheduled to begin at 12 PM EST on February 19 but will differ depending on the viewer's location. Taking place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, the show will be the latest of WWE's forays into Saudi Arabia as part of their 10-year agreement with the country's government.

12 PM (EST, United States)

9 AM (PST, United States)

5 PM (UK Time, United Kingdom)

10:30 AM (IST, India)

3:30 AM (ACST, Australia) (20th February)

2 AM (JST, Japan) (20th February)

8 PM (MSK, Saudi Arabia, Moscow, Kenya)

It should be noted that there will also be an hour-long KickOff show before the main show starts at 12 PM EST.

What does the match card for the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia look like?

The Elimination Chamber 2022 event has already got quite an exciting match card for fans, with more matches to be added soon. So far, five matches have been announced for the show, with the WWE Championship, the WWE Universal Championship, and the RAW Women's Championships all set to be defended.

Here's what the match card looks like so far:

Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs Brock Lesnar vs Austin Theory vs AJ Styles vs Seth Rollins vs Riddle

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Goldberg

RAW Women's Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Lita

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: The Usos vs The Viking Raiders

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

While the event is called the Elimination Chamber, the WWE Championship match is the only one taking place inside the brutal structure, for now.

