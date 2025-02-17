When a WWE employee instantly got fired for causing The Undertaker to get injured

The Undertaker accomplished everything in his legendary career and is considered one of the greatest wrestlers of all time in WWE. He became a Hall of Famer a few years ago and is an icon in the wrestling business.

Ad

However, during his career, he had to deal with a few difficult situations. One of them was back at the 2010 Elimination Chamber Match when he had an accident during his entrance.

More specifically, his hat and coat caught fire because of the pyrotechnics used during his entrance. This mistake by the production crew led to The Deadman suffering first and second-degree burns.

As a result of the incident, the production crew member who was responsible for the pyrotechnics and The Undertaker's entrance at the Elimination Chamber was fired immediately after that. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed the incident during an episode of his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast.

Ad

Trending

"I told the guy [during rehearsals], I said, 'The pyro is too close to me. He came back with, 'No, I think it was just a draft in the building.' The person that was responsible was not in the arena by the time that match was over, we'll put it that way, nor have I seen that person since," The Undertaker said. [h/t SK Wrestling]

Ad

Despite the accident, The Undertaker entered the Chamber and competed in the match, with fellow WWE legend Chris Jericho winning the match eventually.

Ad

Although The Undertaker never clearly mentioned that the person was fired, fellow Hall of Famer JBL confirmed the same during another podcast.

JBL once called out a production crew member for The Undertaker accident

Former WWE champion and legend JBL (John 'Bradshaw' Layfield) didn't mince his words when he talked about the accident The Undertaker had during his entrance at the 2010 Elimination Chamber.

Ad

Speaking with Something to Wrestle, JBL called out the production crew member for the way they handled the whole situation, which led to The Deadman's injury.

"It could have killed him. It's insane how stupid, stupid this was. You can't make that mistake. You can't put live pyro on the one place that anybody, much less your star of the company, is gonna be. I mean, this guy, what a freaking bozo. So, it happened. Needless to say, when 'Taker came back, that guy had been fired already and never was seen again," JBL said.

Like Undertaker, JBL also had an illustrious WWE career and are friends outside the ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback