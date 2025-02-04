WWE Elimination Chamber 2025: Full match-card predictions with results- Cody Rhodes to finally lose title to veteran, Legend to retire after big loss?

This year's WWE Elimination Chamber will air live from Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. The match-card for the event has started taking shape following Royal Rumble.

Apart from the traditional men's and women's Chamber matches, fans should expect some big bouts to headline the Toronto spectacle. On that note, here are full match-card predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber 2025:

#4. #DIY could defend the WWE Tag Team Championship against MCMG and The Street Profits

#DIY put their titles on the line against Motor City Machine Guns in a two-out-of-three falls match at Royal Rumble. While the match kept going back and forth, the Street Profits' interference swung the momentum in #DIY's favor.

Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford made their presence felt during the match to cost MCMG a potential win. Following that, they attacked #DIY, sending them a strong message. Given how things unfolded, #DIY could defend their title in a Triple Threat match against the aforementioned two teams at Elimination Chamber.

Prediction: A talented and promising team like The Street Profits has arguably been overlooked by the creative in the past few months. However, the company may finally award them a deserved push by having them win the WWE Tag Team Championship at Elimination Chamber.

#3. Nia Jax could take on Trish Stratus

Given WWE Elimination Chamber will take place in Canada, several Canadian wrestlers could feature on the card. One such name could be Trish Stratus. The wrestling veteran returned to the company as a surprise entrant in the Women's Rumble.

Trish had a decent showing in the Rumble before getting eliminated by Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force recently teased facing the legend at the next PLE. The company could book the duo in a match at the event, which could be Trish's final match of her career.

Prediction: Trish Stratus could show heart to go toe-to-toe with Nia. However, she will likely lose, leading to her retirement.

#2. Women's Elimination Chamber match

Given Charlotte Flair will likely challenge Tiffany Stratton for her title at WrestleMania 41, the Women's Elimination Chamber match could decide Rhea Ripley's rival for The Show of Shows.

Liv Morgan qualified for the high-profile bout last night on WWE RAW on Netflix. The Judgment Day member could be joined by Bayley, who will likely defeat Lyra Valkyria next week to qualify for the match.

Alexa Bliss, Naomi, and Bianca Belair could be the other names to qualify for the match, while the final participant could be The Man, Becky Lynch. The Man could return from her hiatus to feature in the EC match.

Prediction: Becky Lynch could prevail over the rest of the competition to win the Chamber match. This would then set up a dream match between her and Ripley at WrestleMania 41.

#1. Men's Elimination Chamber match

John Cena announced his participation in the men's Elimination Chamber during the post-Royal Rumble press conference. Following that, CM Punk qualified for the bout by defeating Sami Zayn last night on RAW on Netflix.

The duo could be joined by Logan Paul, and Seth Rollins, who will likely defeat Rey Mysterio and Finn Balor respectively to qualify for the bout. The other two names who could feature in the match could be Drew McIntyre and Jacob Fatu.

The Scottish Psychopath has issues with Rollins and Punk. Hence, his involvement in the match would indeed spice things up. Meanwhile, the company has been pushing Jacob as the next big thing since his debut. Hence, his participation in the match makes sense.

Prediction: John Cena could reign supreme over five other men to earn a World Title shot at WrestleMania 41, where he could go on to defeat Cody Rhodes to win that elusive 17th World Title.

