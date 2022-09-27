When and where is WWE Extreme Rules 2022?

WWE is set to host another Extreme Rules Premium Live Event featuring an exciting and stacked card.

The 14th annual Premium Live Event originated in ECW where they used the name as a stipulation for a match. After the promotion was acquired by WWE in 2003, the term was used to replace their hardcore matches. Ever since 2009, the event has featured hardcore and extreme stipulations for various matches

This year's event will be held on October 8, 2022, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The former ECW event is also the first time it will take place in October and is scheduled for a Saturday. So far, five matches have been announced for the show.

Despite only announcing five matches so far, it looks like two matches will be added soon. According to Xero News, the card may possibly contain 6-to-7 matches and is looking into a possible US Championship match.

"Extreme Rules will be 6/7 Matches. No Tag Team Defense or IC title defense. WWE Still looking into a possible US title match. But no plans at the moment for one."

Every single confirmed match for WWE Extreme Rules 2022 has different stipulations

The upcoming Premium Live Event is highly anticipated by fans due to the different varieties the card offers.

For the women's division, Liv Morgan is set to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules Match. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against Bayley in a ladder match.

RAW Superstars Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins are set to face each other inside a Fight Pit while Finn Balor and Edge go head-to-head in an "I Quit" match. For SmackDown, Drew McIntyre will face Karrion Kross (accompanied by Scarlett) in a strap match.

Who are your picks for the different matches at the hardcore event? Comment them down below!

