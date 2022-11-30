When did WWE legend Alundra Blayze become a Paul Heyman Girl?

Alundra Blayze is one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time. Her work paved the way for many superstars after her. Quite a few have singled her out as their inspiration, and for good reason too.

Blayze (or Madusa) is a three-time Women's Champion and has also held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship and the WWE 24/7 Championship. Her legacy has made her one of the most well-known figures in the industry, especially considering she gave it one of its most iconic moments when she threw a world title in the trash.

However, there are plenty of things about the WWE Hall of Famer that you may not have heard of. For example, did you know she is a Monster Truck Champion? Or that she was managed by a certain Paul Heyman? The latter is something that is often overlooked given her illustrious career, but she was indeed a Paul Heyman Girl.

Alundra Blayze was part of Paul Heyman's Dangerous Alliance. The stable was officially formed in 1991, with her joining forces with the likes of Rick Rude, Bobby Eaton, Arn Anderson, Larry Zbyszko, and 'Stunning' Steve Austin. She served as Rude's valet until she was kicked out of the stable by Heyman at 1992's Halloween Havoc.

Alundra Blayze's iconic exit from WWF

Alundra Blayze is a trailblazer and one of the finest female performers of all time. However, what she's remembered for the most is her exit from WWE and the way she did it. To this day, it is one of the most iconic moments in pro wrestling.

In the mid-1990s, WWE brought back the women's division, with Blayze being the woman to beat in those days. She won the company's women's championship and contested many great feuds with her colleagues. Despite her legendary status with the company, she left for WCW.

Blayze was released from her contract despite being Women's Champion. She wasn't one to sit and take the injustice served to her, and decided to flip her former employers off. She showed up on rival show Nitro with her title and tossed it in the garbage, effectively burying WWE in incredible fashion before taking her next step.

The company blacklisted the former Madusa for years due to her actions and cut off all contact her. However, as history has always shown, time healed the wounds, with Blayze being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

