When WWE Hall of Famer considered "sugar daddy rumor" idea with Alicia Fox for Total Divas

Alicia Fox appeared as a cast member on Total Divas for three seasons between 2014 and 2016. Upon joining the E! reality show, the former WWE star spoke to wrestling legend Larry Zbyszko about him possibly appearing on the series.

Zbyszko has been friends with Fox in real life for many years. In 2017, he opened up about his relationship with the one-time Divas Champion during an interview on The Hannibal TV.

The 2015 WWE Hall of Fame inductee revealed that he was at Fox's house when she learned about her addition to the Total Divas cast. They considered using him on the show as part of a "sugar daddy rumor" storyline with Fox, but he decided against it:

"At the very beginning when they first asked her to go on I was at her house and we were kicking around an idea, the sugar daddy rumor, me and her, but I just couldn't humiliate the kid and have people think that there was something going on where at the end it turns out we're just friends and I'm helping her learn how to wrestle," Zbyszko said. "I just couldn't humiliate the chick." [0:37 – 0:58]

Zbyszko added that he had a "cute friendship" with Fox. The 71-year-old viewed himself like her uncle and often gave advice when she had relationship issues.

Alicia Fox's Total Divas history

Although she only featured as a Total Divas cast member for three seasons, Alicia Fox appeared in another five seasons as a recurring character.

The 36-year-old, real name Victoria Crawford, was known for her partying with Paige and Rosa Mendes. The aftermath of her breakup with Wade Barrett was also addressed during a 2015 episode.

On May 1, Fox confirmed her departure from WWE after 17 years with the company. She had not wrestled full-time since 2019.

