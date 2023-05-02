36-year-old star confirms WWE departure

Former WWE Divas Champion Alicia Fox has confirmed she's no longer with the promotion via her Instagram stories.

Fox joined WWE when she was just 20 in 2006. After spending a couple of years in FCW, Alicia Fox made her way to the main roster on the June 13, 2008, episode of SmackDown. She won the Divas Championship in 2010, becoming the first and only female of African-American heritage to win the title.

Though Fox didn't touch heights for the rest of her career, she remained a vital figure in the women's division. She competed only sporadically since 2017, and in November 2019, she stepped away from active competition for good. However, she continued to make occasional appearances, the last being at the Royal Rumble 2022.

A couple of days ago, Alicia Fox got fans buzzing when she hinted at her WWE tenure ending. The 36-year-old has now officially confirmed her exit through her Instagram stories, revealing she was "employable."

Former WWE star Saraya was a fan of Alicia Fox's work

Though she may not be considered the best in-ring talent, Alicia Fox earned respect from her peers for her contribution to the women's division in WWE.

Saraya, formerly known as Paige, praised Fox in a recent interview, saying she always felt "safe" wrestling her. The AEW star added that fans don't respect Alicia Fox enough because she was active during the Divas era.

"So I actually posted this recently, but like, I feel like Alicia Fox didn't get her flowers for the longest time. Because if you look back at her stuff, it's everything looks aggressive, but she's safe. All her matches were good. You have to watch them back. Because every time I wrestled her, I felt really, really safe. So I felt like she was very underrated. Also, she was in the Divas era. So if people didn't give her the chance, and just thought, 'No, she's a diva, she could possibly be a good wrestler,' but no, she was a great wrestler," said Saraya.

Alicia Fox attended school after stepping away from the ring, and it's safe to assume she might embark upon a different career path going forward.

