When WWE legend The Undertaker savagely owned Brock Lesnar in one line

The WWE rivalry between The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar is one for the history books. Both megastars competed against each other in their prime and gave the audience some memorable moments - be it the brutal Biker Chain Match in 2003 or the shocking WrestleMania 30 upset. Their promos always energized the fans.

Since his main roster debut in 2002, Brock Lesnar experienced a rapid rise to the top. He pulverized Hulk Hogan and The Rock to become the youngest WWE Champion. The Next Big Thing eventually found himself face-to-face with The Undertaker, kicking off their legendary feud for the ages.

EVAN MARKHAM 🤙🏻 @EvanMarkham4 The battles between Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker will always be one’s to remember in professional wrestling. The battles between Brock Lesnar and the Undertaker will always be one’s to remember in professional wrestling. https://t.co/RfcMhiZlI7

Lesnar and 'Taker fought numerous times in 2002-03. The Phenom wasn't able to take off the title from his opponent's waist during the entire saga. However, the crowd-favorite did pack a punch in his promos. At that time, Brock Lesnar played a serious heel, so most of the talking was done by his advocate, Paul Heyman.

In a viral Twitter video, Big Evil can be seen destroying The Beast Incarnate with a single line. During a press conference before WrestleMania 19, Lesnar took a jibe at his rival by calling himself "the face of WrestleMania", only to be shunned by The Undertaker's reply:

"It's nice to see that the face of WrestleMania got a big black eye, too. "

The crowd popped for the babyface while the arch-rivals had an intense staredown. The whole incident is somewhere from the time 'Taker donned the American Badass moniker. Both superstars headlined Unforgiven 2002 and No Mercy 2003 Pay-Per-Views in which Lesnar retained his WWE Title each time.

Brock Lesnar had heat with The Undertaker due to his 2004 WWE exit

Vince McMahon struck gold when Brock Lesnar decided to join his promotion. The Next Big Thing was the ideal poster boy for the Chairman, as he was a monster powerhouse and was well-liked by fans even as a heel. Thus, The Undertaker was given the responsibility to get Lesnar over.

Unfortunately, Lesnar decided to leave WWE after his WrestleMania 20 showdown against Goldberg to pursue football ambitions. His hectic travel schedule added to his reasons for exit. While the company somehow coped with the heel's departure by making 'JBL', McMahon and The Undertaker were irate about the time and resources they wasted on Brock Lesnar.

Both Brock and Mark Calaway (Undertaker) have huge respect for each other's legacy. In an effort to get him back to wrestling, the latter confronted his rival at UFC 121. Provoking The Beast Incarnate worked wonders as Lesnar returned to WWE three years later and wrecked carnage on the RAW roster.

