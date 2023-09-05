When is WWE's next Premium Live Event? Full 2023 PPV schedule

WWE Payback aired this past weekend, and the general consensus seems to be that the show airing live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh was good. Of course, in pro wrestling, things are constantly moving. As a result, all eyes are on the next Premium Live Event.

The promotion's next main roster PLE will be streaming on WWE Network and Peacock next month. Fastlane 2023 is the big event, which will take place at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, on October 7. For now, no major matches have been announced.

The next main roster Premium Live Event will be WWE Crown Jewel. It was recently revealed that the event will take place on November 4, just under a month after Fastlane, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The final announced PLE for 2023 will take place on November 25, 2023. The Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois, will be home to Survivor Series. It isn't yet known if this edition of the show will also be a WarGames special or not.

Last year's was, but that was prior to Vince McMahon's return to the promotion. Triple H has been a big supporter of the WarGames Match.

The next WWE NXT Premium Live Event is later this month

While the next main roster Premium Live Event will be Fastlane, it isn't actually the next big-time PLE that World Wrestling Entertainment is producing. That upcoming show won't be presented by RAW and SmackDown but instead by the white & gold brand.

WWE NXT No Mercy is set to take place on September 30, 2023, at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. NXT has been going away from Florida for more big-time events lately as the promotion hopes to re-establish NXT as a third brand.

NXT's most recent Premium Live Event was The Great American Bash 2023. It took place at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Over 4,000 fans were in attendance, which is a sizable crowd for a post-pandemic NXT show.

The event was headlined by NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes vs. Ilja Dragunov. The likes of Tiffany Stratton, Dominik Mysterio, Mustafa Ali, Roxanne Perez, and Baron Corbin were also in action.

Rhea Ripley was also in attendance, although she didn't officially compete. Like always, she still managed to get involved, thanks to being ringside for Dirty Dom's bout.

