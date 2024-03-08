When is WWE SummerSlam 2024? Details on date and possible location

WWE has reportedly finalized the location for SummerSlam 2024. The company has already announced several international Premium Live Events, prompting questions about whether the Biggest Party of the Summer would also happen outside the states.

That doesn't seem to be the case as (apparently) the sports entertainment juggernaut has chosen Cleveland, Ohio, as the city to host the summer extravaganza. According to WrestleVotes, the Cleveland Browns Stadium seems to be the frontrunner in hosting the upcoming SummerSlam PLE.

"SummerSlam 2024 has been rumored for Cleveland, as @SeanRossSapp hinted months ago. I'm told that through sources, WWE is close to finalizing a deal with Cleveland Browns Stadium to host the event on Saturday, Aug 3. Formal announcement should come in April," wrote WrestleVotes.

Cleveland, Ohio, is no stranger to hosting SummerSlam, having previously hosted the event in 1996 at the Gund Arena. The main event saw then-WWE Champion Shawn Michaels retain his world title against Vader (with Jim Cornette).

Predicting the main event for SummerSlam 2024

SummerSlam 2023 saw Roman Reigns versus Jey Uso in the main event. Both superstars met for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in a match contested under Tribal Combat rules.

Reigns retained his title following Jimmy Uso's interference.

Assuming Cody Rhodes beats Roman Reigns for the title at WrestleMania 40, the American Nightmare could defend the championship in the main event of SummerSlam 2024. It is possible he could grant a rematch to Reigns or put his title on the line against a new challenger.

It is worth mentioning that both men will be on WWE SmackDown this Friday. The two bitter rivals will meet face-to-face in a segment featuring World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and The Rock.

Also set for the show:

Logan Paul's return

Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross

