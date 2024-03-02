Possible location for WWE SummerSlam 2024 - Reports

There has been a new report suggesting that WWE could have already selected the location for this year's SummerSlam premium live event. Elimination Chamber 2024 took place last weekend at the Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia.

WWE is currently on the road to WrestleMania 40 in April. The biggest show of the year is set to take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Another one of WWE's marquee premium live events is SummerSlam, and the location for this year's event has potentially been revealed.

WrestleVotes on X shared today that the company is close to finalizing a deal with Cleveland Browns Stadium to host the event this summer. The Browns are an NFL team located in Cleveland, Ohio. WrestleVotes added that a formal announcement can be expected in April, and the event will take place on Saturday, August 3:

"SummerSlam 2024 has been rumored for Cleveland, as @SeanRossSapp hinted months ago. I’m told that through sources, WWE is close to finalizing a deal with Cleveland Browns Stadium to host the event on Saturday, Aug 3. Formal announcement should come in April," wrote WrestleVotes.

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter praises new WWE hire

Bill Apter is a fan of WWE's new hire to replace Kevin Dunn after he resigned from the company.

Lee Fitting was hired by the promotion to replace Kevin Dunn after he stepped down as the Head of Production. Fitting has experience working on major ESPN shows such as Monday Night Football and College Gameday. Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Apter praised Lee Fitting and said there was a freshness to the current product:

"Since the new person from ESPN [Lee Fitting] has taken over the Kevin Dunn spot, there is a whole fresh look to the production of RAW and SmackDown, and even NXT, and I love it. Kevin Dunn's stuff was brilliant. The new guy's stuff, I forgot his last name. The new guy's stuff is brilliant, too. It's a whole new, it's a freshen up too from what the product was. I think it's going along with the growing of what's going on now." (14:07 onwards)

You can check out Apter's comments in the video below:

The Rock is scheduled to appear on the next three episodes of SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 40. Only time will tell if the promotion has any surprises in store for fans ahead of the biggest show of the year.

