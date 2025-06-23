When is WWE SummerSlam 2025? Date, time & location following the Kickoff event

WWE’s Biggest Party of the Summer is on the horizon now, and some history-making storylines are expected to be featured at the premium live event. The show has been home to some of the biggest matches, surprises, and moments in the history of the industry, and fans are especially excited for this year's edition.

WWE Night of Champions and Saturday Night’s Main Event are set to be hosted before SummerSlam, and both shows will have massive implications on the card for the Biggest Party of the Summer, probably leaving the world stunned with all the action set to unfold and the rivalries that could break out.

This year’s edition is historic in its own right, as it will mark the first-ever two-night SummerSlam event. The premium live event will be hosted on August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The show will start at 7 p.m. EST on both nights, which makes it clear that fans will witness a lot of action during the show.

The SummerSlam Kickoff event was hosted during Fanatics Fest this weekend, which hyped up fans for the spectacle in August. Some of the biggest names in the industry are set to compete against each other, and John Cena will even compete in his final SummerSlam before his retirement. With a lot of excitement and anticipation bubbling, fans will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the premium live event.

Becky Lynch made a bold prediction for WWE SummerSlam

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch also appeared during the SummerSlam Kickoff event this weekend and addressed the PLE being in the iconic MetLife Stadium. The location hosted the 35th edition of WrestleMania back in 2019, where Lynch made history by headlining the Show of Shows and further pinning Ronda Rousey to become both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion.

During the Kickoff event, the Man reminded fans of what happened on the Grandest Stage of Them All back in 2019, when the audience started chanting Becky 2 Belts. Lynch then dropped a massive hint, stating that Becky 2 Belts could be her goal this time around as well when the company visits MetLife Stadium.

“Do you remember the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium? Do you remember what happened? …Does anybody remember what happened the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium? Does anybody remember the main event the last time we were in the MetLife Stadium?...Well, that might just be a prediction of what I’m looking to do again,” said Becky Lynch. [47:42 onwards]

With a bold prediction for the Biggest Party of the Summer, only time will tell what WWE has in store for the star next.

