When is WWE Survivor Series 2021?

WWE Survivor Series is one of WWE's big four pay-per-views alongside SummerSlam, Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. However, many now consider Money in the Bank on the list, making it a big five.

Survivor Series has been a staple of the pay-per-view calendar since its inception in 1987, and has taken place annually every November ever since.

The highlight is usually the traditional Classic Survivor Series five-on-five elimination match, pitting five stars against each other. The event also usually pits RAW and SmackDown superstars against each other, with no titles on the line.

So when is Survivor Series 2021? Survivor Series 2021 will take place on November 21, 2021 from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. It will be the first Survivor Series pay-per-view to take place in New York since 2011.

As of this writing no matches have been announced, but WWE is going with the RAW vs. SmackDown theme. This means each brand's champions will face each other.

See below some of likely matches that may take place as of this writing, based on the RAW vs. SmackDown theme:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Big E

United Stated Champion Damian Priest vs. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Tag Team Champion The Uso's vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton & Riddle

There will also likely be two RAW vs. SmackDown 5-on-5 elimination matches to determine brand supremacy. One for the men's roster and one for the women's division.

Will The Rock be at Survivor Series?

It has been 25 years since The Rock debuted for WWE in the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 1997. The Rock, as Rocky Maivia, teamed up with The Stalker, Marc Mero and Jake Roberts to defeat Crush, Goldust, Hunter Hearst Helmsley and Jerry Lawler.

There was speculation back in the summer that The Rock was penciled in for the event. Andrew Zarian of Mat Men Podcast revealed that The Rock would be in attendance for the event.

If he does appear, it is said, it will likely be to set-up a feud with Roman Reigns leading into the two-night WrestleMania set for 2022 at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

Either way, all eyes will be on the Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 21.

Let us know your predictions in the comments for Survivor Series 2021 on November 21!

