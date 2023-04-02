When does WWE WrestleMania 39 Night 2 start? Match card, predictions, and potential spoilers

The opening night of WrestleMania 39 is in the history books now. The event saw a couple of major title changes. While The Eradicator Rhea Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to become the new SmackDown Women's Champion, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens became the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions after prevailing over The Usos in the main event.

Fans can expect the company to keep the ball rolling when the second night of The Show of Shows airs live from the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Timings for WWE WrestleMania 39 night 2

USA: 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Sunday, April 2)

India / Sri Lanka: 5:30 AM IST / 5:30 AM Colombo Time (Monday, April 3)

Australia: 11 A.M. AEDT (Monday, April 3)

United Kingdom / Ireland: 1 AM BST (Monday, April 3)

The full match card for WWE WrestleMania 39 night 2

WWE has announced six mouth-watering bouts lined up for the second night of WrestleMania Hollywood. Fans will witness stars such as Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Brock Lesnar, Asuka, Edge, and more in action.

Luigi @LuigiWrestling Los pósters de Roman Reigns y Cody Rhodes para WrestleMania. #WWERAW Los pósters de Roman Reigns y Cody Rhodes para WrestleMania. #WWERAW https://t.co/MZowlXMQcZ

The match card for Night 2:

Roman Reigns (c) (with Paul Heyman) vs. Cody Rhodes Singles match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka Singles match for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre - Triple threat match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Edge vs. "The Demon" Finn Bálor - Hell in a Cell match Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Natalya & Shotzi vs. Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville - Women's WrestleMania Showcase Fatal Four-Way Tag Team match Brock Lesnar vs. Omos (with MVP)

Predictions and potential spoilers

Recent betting odds have indicated that there could be two major title changes on the second night of WrestleMania 39. Cody Rhodes and Asuka are favorites to prevail over their rivals at the event to become the new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and new RAW Women's Champion, respectively.

Apart from that, recent reports have revealed that there could be several blockbuster returns in store for fans on April 2. While Randy Orton and Uncle Howdy are reportedly in LA for The Showcase of the Immortals, fans have also been speculating about the potential WWE return of Big E and AJ Styles.

Furthermore, Gangrel is reportedly set to make his return to WWE at the event. The former Brood leader will be a part of Edge's entrance and could play a key role later in the Hell in a Cell match.

Are you excited about the second night of WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage

Poll : 0 votes