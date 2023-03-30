Which WWE stars could return at WrestleMania 39? Predictions, potential spoilers, and more!

WWE WrestleMania 39 is just a couple of days away. Given it's the biggest WWE premium live event of the year, fans can expect the company to have some surprise returns on the cards for April 1st & 2nd.

One of the most high-profile names who could make his blockbuster return to WWE at WrestleMania 39 is Randy Orton. The Viper is reportedly set to be in LA over the 'Mania weekend. Another name who is likely to return this weekend is Gangrel. Reports have it that the former Brood leader is set to be a part of Edge's entrance at The Show of Shows.

Covalent TV @TheCovalentTV PWInsider has confirmed that WWE has Randy Orton scheduled to be in LA during WrestleMania 39 week/weekend. PWInsider has confirmed that WWE has Randy Orton scheduled to be in LA during WrestleMania 39 week/weekend. https://t.co/p2tyQ5DPH6

Furthermore, there have been rumors of WWE having Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock make an appearance on the Grandest Stage of Them All. While the creative team could have The Texas RattleSnake get involved in a segment, there have been speculations about The Rock making his presence felt during the Undisputed Universal Championship match to cost Roman Reigns his titles.

Apart from that, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that many top WWE Superstars who have been out of action for quite some time might make their return at 'Mania. This list could include names such as Matt Riddle, AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Big E, and Alexa Bliss.

"There are several wrestlers who have been off television for injury and other reasons who could return for appearances in some form and get easy pops, including Randy Orton, Matt Riddle, A.J. Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura and Big E. Orton is confirmed as going to be there." (H/T Ringside News)

What does WWE have in store for fans at WrestleMania 39?

WWE has announced a stacked match card for WrestleMania 39. The company has so far announced a total of 13 matches for the two-night extravaganza.

Flurried599span @Flurried599 This Wrestlemania Match Card is the Best Card in years. This Wrestlemania Match Card is the Best Card in years. https://t.co/w2uIbmSXnA

Fans will witness stars such as John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch, Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and more in action on The Show of Shows. However, the biggest attraction will be the main event match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Wrestling veteran Diamond Dallas Page recently shared his views on the high-profile match, calling it a battle of family legacies.

"This is family legacy against family legacy, at an all-time high. The top babyface is Cody Rhodes right now. They want to see him win not just for him, but for his dad, for his family, for his legacy. It’s the best personal angle that wrestling has had in years."

Are you excited about WWE WrestleMania 39? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

