Becky Lynch comments on whether she will allow her daughter to become a wrestler

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Becky Lynch has opened up about whether she wants her daughter to follow in her footsteps.

The Man will team up with Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus to face Damage CTRL at WWE WrestleMania 39. The two sides will likely put on a great showing this weekend.

Lynch was a guest on KTLA 5 with her husband, Seth Rollins, for an exclusive interview. The hosts asked the couple whether they wanted their daughter, Roux, to follow in their footsteps to become a professional wrestler.

In her reply, Lynch said that she would want her daughter to do whatever makes her happy. She added that professional wrestling has given them a great life, so there is no reason to stop her.

"If she wants to. I want her to do whatever makes her happy, and it's afforded us a great life." [1:36 - 1:46]

You can check out the snippet of the interview below:

Fans have seen many second and third-generation wrestlers walk into WWE. It would be great to see if Lynch and Rollins’ daughter joins the company down the line.

Becky Lynch wants to fight on both nights of WWE WrestleMania 39

Becky Lynch has many nicknames in WWE. Among them is Becky Two-Belts, which she picked up after winning both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35.

The face of the women’s division is not ready to stop there, as she is looking to make history again at WrestleMania this year. She has already been booked to team up with Lita and Trish Stratus for a match against Damage CTRL.

In a recent appearance on The Tommy Tiernan Show, Lynch noted that she wanted to defend her Women's Tag Team Championship on night two and that fans would then call her "Becky Two-Fights."

Becky Lynch currently holds the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship along with Lita. It would be interesting to see if the two superstars will get a title defense on the second night of The Show of Shows.

Do you want to see Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins’ daughter compete in the ring someday? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

