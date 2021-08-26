Where is Baron Corbin's house?

Baron Corbin's house is based in Odessa, Florida, which is close to Tampa, Florida. Corbin purchased the house from The Big Show, who had previously bought it from The Undertaker.

The house itself has four bedrooms and bathrooms, a swimming pool, a boat dock and is 3,856 square feet in total.

@BaronCorbinWWE is a badass inside and out of the ring. Appreciate the time yesterday in Odessa. Looking forward to that shirt finally! pic.twitter.com/VvM8maF6ol — Kurt Zamora (@KTankZamora) July 2, 2017

The news was so huge when Corbin bought the property that WWE.com even covered it. The former 'Lone Wolf' was a guest on Talk Is Jericho, revealing some details about his new abode:

"It was built for a big man. Everything is way taller than it should be," Baron Corbin said. (h/t WWE.com)

Has Baron Corbin been a world champion in WWE?

Baron Corbin has yet to become a world champion in WWE, but he does have many other accolades to celebrate during his career. He is a former United States Champion and King of the Ring winner.

His biggest career accolade so far is winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2017. Sadly, when the former Constable of Raw attempted to cash-in the briefcase, he ultimately lost the match. He became the third wrestler in WWE history to cash-in and lose a subsequent championship match.

Baron Corbin is King of the Ring... are you okay with this? #RAW pic.twitter.com/zhAw1zJSwz — ⭐️PWM - WWE & AEW News & Rumors⭐️ (@prowrestlingmag) September 17, 2019

Baron Corbin spoke to the Phoenix New Times about carrying the Money in the Bank around all of the time in 2017:

"It actually is very hard. The thing is bright blue and says "Money in the Bank" in giant letters. So walking through the airport, everybody's staring at you, looking at what it is, or there's a lot of people at the airport that want to take pictures now. And you're carrying this bright blue briefcase and it's not light. I've got my contract in there, too. It's a carry-on, so it's with me 24/7.," Baron Corbin said (h/t Phoenix New Times).

One thing to be said about the former King of the Ring winner, is that no matter what gimmick he is given, he makes it work. More recently on Friday Night SmackDown, he has been playing the role of a poor man who has been comically begging for people to help him.

He even went as far as setting up a funding website called the 'Corbin Fund'.

Surely his luck is about to change soon, and surely one day we will see him with a world title around his waist. He's certainly earned it these last few years, that's for sure.

