Where is Braun Strowman now?

It is common knowledge that Braun Strowman was released from WWE in June. The news took the world by surprise and everyone wondered what 'The Monster Among Men' would be up to next.

While there is no conclusive answer regarding what is next for Braun Strowman, this article brings together a whole bunch of clues regarding what the big man may be up to next. Yes, there is no definite answer, but a WWE return does seem imminent.

Is Braun Strowman coming back to WWE?

Rumors about Braun Strowman returning to WWE really gained intensity when fans noticed that his merchandise had returned to the WWE Shop. It was then speculated that his value had diminished after the addition of Omos and Commander Azeez but clearly neither is ready for the massive role.

At the same time, Mark Henry said that AEW has its eyes set on the big man too.

"It's not all a Mark Henry decision but there is already interest on both sides so hopefully by the time he's allowed to wrestle, in August- I think the middle of August then we can have a serious conversation about contractual things of that nature, but right now there's interest on both sides," Mark Henry said.

That said, it does seem like Braun Strowman is headed back to WWE as per the latest update from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter. AEW is likely to sign CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, and WWE probably want to ensure that they have enough firepower as well. Dave Meltzer recently revealed in the WON:

There is interest in bringing Strowman back, especially after recent AEW signings."

Only time will tell which way the tide turns. Do you think Braun Strowman is a better fit for WWE or do you think he is better suited for AEW?

