Where is Cody Rhodes from?

The wrestling world erupted as one when Cody Rhodes made his long-rumored return to WWE at WrestleMania 38. The minute he appeared out of the smoke and revealed himself to be Seth 'Freakin' Rollins' opponent, every wrestling fan lost their mind.

Rhodes' comeback tour is the stuff of wrestling folklore, and for good reason too. Having had a rough stint in WWE, he left the company and went on to redefine the industry with his role in creating AEW. He wrestled for Tony Khan's empire before announcing his departure from there and rejoining WWE.

Rhodes is a globetrotter, but he is known as The American Nightmare. One question fans have is where he hails from. We have the answer for you right here.

Cody Rhodes was born in Marietta, Georgia in the United States of America, a city situated northwest of Atlanta. Throughout his wrestling career, he has also been billed from Atlanta, Charlotte and even The Fifth Dimension during his Stardust days.

Cody Rhodes' second wind in WWE

Cody Rhodes became one of the hottest performers in WWE the second 'Wrestling has more than one royal family' blared over the speakers at WrestleMania 38. His second stint in the company has been impeccable so far, as he is yet to lose and is repeatedly reminding fans why he is one of the biggest stars in the business.

Rhodes is currently embroiled in a heated rivalry with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, with the two superstars set to have a blowoff match at Hell in a Cell. They will look to make a statement and take a landmark win inside Satan's Structure.

The American Nightmare currently leads The Visionary 2-0 at premium live events, having defeated him at WrestleMania 38 and in a rematch at WrestleMania Backlash.

Rollins didn't take either defeat kindly. He has sneak-attacked and cheap-shotted his rival a couple of times, leading to Rhodes losing his cool and challenging him to a third match inside Hell in a Cell.

The Rhodes-Rollins feud has been one of the highlights of RAW. One could even make a case that it is the best rivalry in WWE at this moment in time. It looks set to conclude inside The Devil's Playground.

