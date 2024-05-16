Where does current WWE star stand in his relationship with AEW’s Kenny Omega?

WWE Superstar Dijak recently took to social media and to clarify his relationship with AEW star Kenny Omega, who is considered one of the biggest stars in the world of wrestling. Omega is currently on an injury enforced break from AEW.

Dijak, who is yet to make his first appearance on WWE RAW since being drafted in late April, replied to a fan on X/Twitter and made it clear that he doesn't 'hate' Omega, referring to the history between the two.

"I’ll clarify this because I think people misremember. I never hated Kenny. I met him a few times, he Super Kicked me once in ROH. He was always nice. One time, he s**t on NXT, so I said I outwrestled him at PWG. For the record, I’ve always said he’s one of the best in the world," Dijak wrote on X.

Back in 2019, the two had a confrontation on Twitter (now X), where Dijak tried to mock Omega, referring to their time in ROH, responding to the latter's comments about NXT.

Dijak responded to fan question

Check out the tweet here.

Kenny Omega once called out Dijak and WWE NXT

Kenny Omega and Dijak had once exchanged some words on social media after the former called out WWE NXT for its talent level. Omega compared AEW and NXT, saying that the former had 'real stars' and the latter 'developmental talent.'

"You're going to call that a war? You're going to call that competition? Go ahead. Maybe it's fun for you to do, that's cool, but we're different planets and you're going to see that right away when you see 10,000+ arenas sold out, you're gonna see smiles on fans' faces, and you're gonna see real stars, not developmental talent, but real stars appearing on your television sets every week," Kenny Omega said in an interview with Sportskeeda back in 2019.

Dijak has been with WWE since 2017, spending his time mainly on NXT. Now a member of the RAW roster, he has yet to appear on the red brand. However, it seems that the creative team is exploring ways to start a storyline that will feature him.

At the same time, Dijak is expected to re-sign with the company, as he is reportedly on an expiring contract, while, according to Fightful Select, rival promotions, like AEW, doesn't expect him to leave WWE.