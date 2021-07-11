Where did Daniel Bryan get the "Yes" chant from?

Daniel Bryan may be one of the most beloved wrestlers of all time. In his long wrestling career, there has been little that he has not accomplished. Be it wrestling in independent promotions or making that huge jump to WWE, where he became one of the most important wrestlers of all time.

When talking about Daniel Bryan, it's almost impossible to ignore that he started a revolution in the wrestling world with his "Yes" chant. At a time when WWE had other plans for WrestleMania, fans made their voices heard by chanting along with Daniel Bryan, his "Yes" chant, and getting him that moment in the spotlight.

However, the "Yes" chant didn't just materialize out of nowhere. Bryan got the idea for the chant from an MMA fighter.

Daniel Bryan and the origin of the "Yes" chant

To find the true origin of the "Yes" chant, fans have to look at the world of MMA.

Former UFC fighter Diego Sanchez used to chant "Yes" when he walked down to the octagon. Unlike in WWE, where fans chanted along with Daniel Bryan, Diego would chant by himself as he made the walk down to the octagon. He would not do it in a cheerful or humorous manner as Bryan would later, and instead would chant "Yes" in the most intimidating manner possible when he made the walk down.

Diego Sanchez used the chant long before Bryan's career in WWE. Bryan revealed that the origins of his chant came from this chant by Diego.

Finally met the original YES man, @DiegoSanchezUFC here at #WWEAlbuquerque… Truly an honor. YES! YES! YES! pic.twitter.com/iKGRBhjQba — Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) February 1, 2015

Bryan changed it up completely to suit his own character. He made it humorous, even chanting "No" at times to disagree with the fans. However, at the end of the day, when WWE was not booking Bryan in the position that the fans wanted for him, they started the "Yes Revolution".

WWE once held court in the middle of the ring to talk about their plan of revealing a new title but the fans took over. They chanted for Bryan continuously and then broke into a "Yes" chant. The 2014 Royal Rumble being won by Batista made them angry and WWE was forced to listen to them.

In the end, Daniel Bryan wrestled at WrestleMania twice in one night. He defeated Triple H earlier in the night to qualify for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match. Later that night, he defeated Batista and Randy Orton to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

