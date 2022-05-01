Dwayne Johnson, known as The Rock in WWE, has become one of the biggest stars in Hollywood today. He is fondly remembered for his incredible contribution during the Attitude Era of professional wrestling.

It is no surprise that he now lives in a luxurious mansion. But if you're wondering where he spent his childhood, we've got you covered.

Where did Dwayne Johnson spend his childhood?

He was born to Ata Johnson and former professional wrestler Rocky Johnson in Hayward, California. After spending a brief part of his childhood at his mother's place in New Zealand, he returned to the United States.

He attended multiple elementary schools in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Hamden, Connecticut. After spending some time in Honolulu, Hawaii, and Nashville, Tennessee, he attended Freedom High School in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

We must say that the former WWE Superstar spent his childhood in quite a variety of places. Wondering where he lives now? We've got the answer right here.

The dream showdown between Dwayne Johnson and Roman Reigns might happen soon

JTE @JTEonYT Do you think we will ever see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? Do you think we will ever see Roman Reigns vs The Rock? https://t.co/xfcjyQKKLB

Fans have been waiting to witness the dream match between The Rock and his cousin Roman Reigns ever since the latter's monumental heel turn in 2020. It looks like it might finally happen at WestleMania 39.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently gave his thoughts on the possibility of the much-awaited showdown happening at next year's Showcase of The Immortals.

"The belief is that Rock wants to do it. They believe that is probably main event, but they are all very aware that there are things that could get in the way and that might not happen, but the working idea is Roman Reigns against Rock for L.A. But, it is not etched in stone by any means. That’s been the plan for months, and months, and months, and nothing has changed. They’re of the opinion that he won’t back out and he really wants it, because time is running out on him," said Dave Meltzer.

It can be rightfully said that it will be the biggest match possible in today's WWE. WrestleMania 39 might have one of the greatest main events of all time.

Do you think Dwayne Johnson will return to WWE for a match against Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section!

