Where else did 'Mami' Rhea Ripley emerge on top? Viral social media numbers analyzed

WWE is one of the most competitive companies in sports entertainment. But, one superstar who has worked hard on her way to the very top is Rhea Ripley. Mami is the premier star on WWE's roster, but where else is she ahead of the game?

Apart from being the Women's World Champion, she's also dominating the social media game. Ahead of Royal Rumble 2024, WWE's first premium live event of the year, Ripley has released some TikTok videos. Showing off her skills both in the ring and the gym, she has amassed a whopping 17 million views on one of her recent posts.

This is a huge milestone for Rhea Ripley, who continues to impress across all facets of life. And, she will look to continue this run of success on The Road to WrestleMania 40. But, before that, she will have a keen eye on the Royal Rumble.

Royal Rumble 2024 is the 37th annual Rumble event and will emanate from St. Petersburg, Florida, on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Rhea Ripley is looking forward to facing Becky Lynch at WrestleMania

Last night's episode of Monday Night RAW was nothing short of exciting. And, one of the highlights of the episode featured a confrontation between World Woman's Champion Rhea Ripley and The Man, Becky Lynch.

In what was an emotional interaction, Lynch made her intention to win the Royal Rumble and then challenge Ripley at The Show of Shows known. It was a bold statement and one that The Judgment Day member took in stride, stating that she would be rooting for the former six-time Women's Champion on January 27th.

Things are heating up with the Royal Rumble just weeks away. One thing is for sure; the WWE Universe cannot wait to see who will be the last woman standing when all is said and done.

