Where is Finn Balor? Likely reason why he missed WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Finn Balor surprisingly missed the final episode of Monday Night RAW before Royal Rumble 2025. The episode saw The Judgment Day suffer a huge blow.

The Prince was last seen in action on the Monday Night Show earlier this month when he locked horns with Damian Priest in a grueling Street Fight. The hard-hitting bout ended with The Archer of Infamy picking up a massive win, following which he moved to SmackDown. Balor was left with the repercussions of taking an immense beating during this match. He was stretchered off the ramp by Adam Pearce and security officials, but Priest intervened and pushed him down the ramp, adding insult to injury.

Finn missed the latest edition of RAW, with backstage reports claiming that the former Universal Champion was spotted in New York. Earlier today, Balor shared a picture of him sitting on a dental chair on his social media platforms.

There has been a lot of tension between Finn Balor and Liv Morgan in recent months, raising questions about The Judgment Day's future on WWE RAW. Further concerns were raised after JD McDonagh suffered a horrific injury on this week's show. It will be interesting to see if Balor returns for the 30-man battle this Saturday.

Finn Balor and JD McDonagh were supposed to challenge The War Raiders for the World Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW before Royal Rumble 2025. However, Balor's absence led to Dominik Mysterio replacing The Prince as The Judgment Day members sought to reclaim the gold for the heel faction.

However, an unfortunate spot during the match in which McDonagh hit a Springboard Moonsault off the top rope saw his head bounce on the commentary desk. The 34-year-old reportedly collapsed while making his way backstage and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

Later, JD McDonagh took to his X account to share an update, confirming that he had suffered a couple of broken ribs and a punctured lung.

He also revealed that it would take him a couple of months to be back. The Irish star also expressed his gratitude for not having suffered worse while thanking WWE fans for their outpouring of support.

