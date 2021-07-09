Where does Goldberg live?

Bill Goldberg is one of the most dominant wrestlers in wrestling history. During his runs with WCW and WWE, he lost very few matches, destroying most of his opponents without much difficulty.

Goldberg was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but he still makes occasional returns to the ring to face different superstars. Most recently, he faced Drew McIntyre in a losing effort earlier in the year.

Goldberg currently lives in his home in Boerne, Texas.

Where is Goldberg's house?

Until October 2019, Goldberg lived in his house in Bonsall, California, which he purchased in 2001. He had purchased a mansion in 2001, which was Mediterranean in style.

The home was a large one set on 17.5 acres and was 4600 square feet. It also had a large swimming pool. Bonsall, California is located 15 miles north of San Diego, California. Goldberg also has a large car collection as a result of which he had a 20 car garage. When he listed it for sale, the mansion was valued at $3.2 million.

WWE's Goldberg's House is Amazing {in Bonsall, California}



When Goldberg moved to Texas, he sold his old mansion. Instead, he moved to Texas Hill Country. There, he has a 150-acre ranch as well as a car collection in his new Boerne ranch.

Goldberg's Texas ranch suffered storm damage earlier this year

Texas went through a horrible storm which caught a lot of people unaware. Goldberg's property also suffered damage as he had to break through the drywall of his garage thanks to storm damage. He also had to replace the pumps in the wells of his ranch. His garage and pool house had been flooded, but he refused to complain.

His ranch in Boerne, Texas is located near San Antonio. They had no running water for eight days and Goldberg had to take care of the 50 animals on the ranch as well as his family. On top of that, in the midst of the blackout, three calves and two sheep were born.

"We had to grab them and save their lives, basically. And that means bottle-feeding them now. My wife is the one who takes care of that duty and she enjoys it but it's been extremely stressful. You know, boiling snow throughout the storm for our animals has just been tough," said Goldberg.

Goldberg also talked about how he wants to be a friend of the community where he lives. He commented on the friendliness of Texans as well. He also teamed up with a Texas restaurant to feed veterans.

"There's always someone that needs help more than you do. It seems as if Texans are helping out Texans and that's why I like the place," said Goldberg.

Goldberg seems very happy where he is now and is loving his life on his ranch in Texas.

