Where is Ronda Rousey now?

Nishant Jayaram FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 480 // 14 May 2019, 07:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ronda Rousey

Former WWE RAW Women's champion and UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey, has not been on WWE television since her loss at WrestleMania 35 to Becky Lynch, who went home with both the RAW and SmackDown women's titles.

Where is Ronda Rousey and what happened to her, and is Ronda Rousey coming back to WWE are a few questions that the WWE Universe has currently.

Where is Ronda Rousey now?

Ronda Rousey is currently recuperating after breaking her hand in the match at WrestleMania 35.

She revealed in a video with her husband Travis Browne, how she got injured: "I did break my pinkie knuckle. Yeah, when I took the table and threw it I felt like I had to do something with my hands when I hit them against the table I came in a little hot. It was WrestleMania. It was the perfect time to come in a little hot!"

Rousey also revealed that she and her husband are planning to have a baby and that she does not know what the future holds for her.

Is Ronda Rousey coming back to WWE?

Rousey herself does not know if she will return to the WWE. Her priority at the moment is to start a family and she said that she does not want to make promises when she does not know how she's going to feel in the future.

“As for WWE plans in the future, we want to have a baby first. I don’t know what it’s like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and be like ‘f— everything, I don’t care about anything else other than this baby.’ And you’ll never see me again.

Advertisement

"But I’m just saying, you never know, I don’t want to make any promises about the future when I don’t know how I’m gonna feel in the future," said the former WWE RAW Women's champion.

Also Read: WWE News: Ronda Rousey reveals why UFC match was bigger than WrestleMania