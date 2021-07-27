John Cena is arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of the modern era, spoken of in the same breath as Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, and Mick Foley.

The last time we saw Cena, before he made a monumental return to action at WWE Money in the Bank, was in a Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36. His opponent was Bray Wyatt.

It was a cinematic style contest, where The Leader of the Cenation came up short. So, where has John Cena been since then?

The simple answer is that he's been filming!

What was John Cena doing before his WWE return?

As much as we love and respect Cena as a WWE Superstar, one has to remember that he's a top-tier Hollywood megastar now. John Cena was a part of F9, from the The Fast and The Furious franchise. He's also a part of the DC Comics Universe, playing Peacemaker in The Suicide Squad.

In fact, John Cena is so very committed to the Peacemaker character, that he will be the co-Executive Producer for the upcoming TV series. The show is scheduled to premiere in January 2022.

John Cena is also the host of the Wipeout TV show. As one can see, the man has a whole host of projects keeping him busy outside of WWE.

What is heartening is that the man still considers WWE home and comes back whenever the situation demands it. The pop that he received at Money in the Bank and also the RAW and SmackDown that followed are indicative of just how much the audience respects him.

Whether or not John Cena becomes a part-time WWE Universal Champion after defeating Roman Reigns at SummerSlam remains to be seen.

