Where did Nick Aldis wrestle before joining WWE? He has had a great career!

Nick Aldis has quickly become one of the most recognizable faces on WWE television, courtesy of his no-nonsense approach. The 37-year-old is the current General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown. He also happens to be a veteran of the industry, with multiple world titles revolving on his resume.

For those who are unaware, Aldis is a former singles and tag team champion in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling, National Wrestling Alliance, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and Pro Wrestling Noah, among other promotions. He worked in IMPACT Wrestling prior to joining WWE as a backstage producer in 2023.

The former Magnus first joined TNA Wrestling in 2008. He spent several years on the mid-card before cementing himself as a main event talent in 2012-13. He gave both Sting and AJ Styles their final matches in the promotion.

He joined NWA under the Nick Aldis alias in 2017 under Billy Corgan’s regime. He failed to defeat Tim Storm for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship but went on to win the title in their rematch at Cage of Death 19. He then dropped the title to Cody Rhodes at All In 2018.

Both men met for a rematch at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show, where Aldis regained the Worlds Heavyweight Championship. His title reign came to an end at the NWA 73rd Anniversary Show when he lost to Trevor Murdoch.

Nick Aldis to give popular star huge match on WWE SmackDown? Looking at the possibility

Nick Aldis was involved in a social media exchange with Zelina Vega recently. The First Lady of Latino World Order said she deserves a title match because she has proven herself in the ring. USA Network’s Twitter account seemed to agree with Zelina.

It is possible that the SmackDown General Manager could book Zelina Vega in a number one contender’s match on the show this week, with the winner taking on IYO SKY for her WWE Women’s Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

