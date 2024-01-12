Roman Reigns’ first TV match in 378 days, popular star fights for title opportunity? 5 Surprises that could happen on WWE SmackDown

Tomorrow night, WWE SmackDown will be live from the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE. The current line-up features two singles matches and a tag team bout between LWO (Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro) and the team of Angel Garza and Humberto Carrillo.

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not advertised to appear on the show. That said, he may show up unannounced to continue the build to his Fatal Four-way title match at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

Before we get to the potential surprises for WWE SmackDown, let’s look at the card for the January 12 edition of the blue brand:

LWO vs. Los Lotharios

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley

Grayson Waller vs. Cameron Grimes

AJ Styles, LA Knight & Randy Orton segment

#5. The Authors of Pain make their in-ring return

AOP made its much-anticipated return to WWE programming last week on SmackDown. Akam and Rezar laid waste to Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. Karrion Kross joined the action as he put away The All Mighty with his new finisher.

The Authors haven’t wrestled in a WWE ring in nearly two years, but that may change on the upcoming edition of WWE SmackDown. Akam and Rezar might return to in-ring action on television with a tag team match against local enhancement talent.

#4. Zelina Vega competes for a title opportunity

Zelina Vega last competed for a top title at Backlash 2023. She lost to Rhea Ripley in their Women's World Championship match at the Puerto Rico event. She was drafted to WWE SmackDown in April and has yet to receive another title opportunity.

The First Lady of LWO might get a chance to earn the right to compete for the WWE Women's Championship on SmackDown this Friday. Zelina had an interesting exchange with Nick Aldis in the lead-up to the show.

The SmackDown General Manager could book her in a number one contender's match against Michin, with the winner facing IYO SKY for the title at Royal Rumble.

#3. Logan Paul forms a new stable

Logan Paul won the WWE United States Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. The Maverick will have his first title defense against Kevin Owens at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Logan was planted with a right hand in the face by KO the last time they met on Friday Night SmackDown.

The champion was escorted backstage by Austin Theory and Grayson Waller. The angle may lead to Paul forming a new faction with Theory and Waller. They might make it official tomorrow night on WWE SmackDown.

#2. Paul Heyman threatens Nick Aldis

Nick Aldis made Paul Heyman the bearer of bad news when he told him about Roman Reigns’ upcoming title defense. The Tribal Chief was livid to know he’d have to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles at Royal Rumble.

The Wise Man was told to “fix this” by the Head of the Table. Heyman is known to be pretty convincing in his argument, but that hasn’t worked thus far against Nick Aldis. He may make his tone more threatening, only for the former NWA Worlds Champion to put Reigns in another difficult position.

#1. Roman Reigns wrestles on WWE SmackDown for the first time in 378 days

Roman Reigns last wrestled on TV on Friday Night SmackDown in 2022. He teamed up with Sami Zayn to take on John Cena and Kevin Owens on the December 30 episode of the blue brand. Zayn took the pin for his Tribal Chief that night.

Nick Aldis may ask Paul Heyman to get Roman Reigns into a six-man tag team action after 378 days if he wants to get himself out of the Fatal Four-Way at Royal Rumble. Since the Tribal Chief isn’t advertised for the show this week, we may get The Bloodline versus LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles next Friday.

