4 reasons why AJ Styles should dethrone Roman Reigns in the Fatal 4-Way Match at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

AJ Styles has secured himself an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match at the 2024 Royal Rumble. The Phenomenal One will take on Roman Reigns, LA Knight, and Randy Orton in a Fatal 4-Way Match at the upcoming premium live event.

Styles, Knight, and Orton were part of a Triple-Threat number-one contender’s match on SmackDown: New Year’s Revolution this week. The Viper came close to winning the match with an RKO but was interrupted by The Bloodline.

Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, and Jimmy Uso attacked the three men inside the ring. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis told Paul Heyman that The Tribal Chief got himself in trouble with his antics and would defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the three top superstars.

While all three men deserve to have their moment at the 2024 Royal Rumble, let us take a look into four reasons why AJ Styles should emerge as the winner come January 27, 2024:

#4. Styles has not held a world title since 2018

AJ Styles won his first WWE Championship at Backlash 2016. He defeated Dean Ambrose, now known as Jon Moxley, for the title at the premium live event. Styles would hold onto the title until the 2017 Royal Rumble, where he lost to John Cena in one of the greatest WWE title matches of all time.

Styles' second WWE Championship reign kicked off with a win over Jinder Mahal on November 7, 2017. He would then drop the title to Daniel Bryan, now known as Bryan Danielson, a year later on November 18. It is about time The Phenomenal One won the biggest prize in sports entertainment.

#3. Royal Rumble was Styles' big WWE debut

AJ Styles debuted in WWE at the 2016 Royal Rumble. Ironically, the first person he crossed paths with in the ring that night was none other than Roman Reigns. Now, both men are set to meet once again inside the ring after all these years.

Winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble would be a full-circle moment for The Phenomenal One. Styles will be entering the match with a huge advantage as he does not need to pin Roman to become the champion.

#2. AJ Styles needs one Undisputed WWE Universal Championship win over Roman Reigns

AJ Styles and Roman Reigns had two back-to-back classics in 2016. Their first singles match against each other took place at Payback 2016. They met again at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event on May 22. The former Big Dog picked up the win on both occasions.

The Phenomenal One needs to defeat Reigns at least once to take the chip off his shoulder. Reigns knows he will be at a huge disadvantage in the Fatal 4-Way Match at the 2024 Royal Rumble. Styles might just capitalize on that disadvantage and secure himself the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#1. Royal Rumble 2024 may be his final WWE Title program

AJ Styles is a world-class performer. The Phenomenal One has traveled around the world to showcase his incredible wrestling skills. He has won every major title across every wrestling promotion during a 20-plus-year career. With that being said, even Styles knows he will have to hang up his boots one day.

The upcoming Royal Rumble Premium Live Event may be his final shot at winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Styles was a finalist in the World Heavyweight Championship Tournament last year. However, he did not win the title. The Phenomenal One might not get another shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship after January 27, 2024.

