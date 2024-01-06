4 ways Paul Heyman can "fix this" after Roman Reigns' backstage demand following WWE SmackDown

Paul Heyman could be in big trouble in WWE. Following the events of Friday Night SmackDown, the man who could potentially hold the title of the greatest manager ever is seemingly in hot water with Roman Reigns.

It was Heyman who had the unfortunate responsibility of informing The Head of the Table that The Bloodline's assault on LA Knight, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles backfired. Nick Aldis decided that, as a result, Roman would have to defend his title against all three men at the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Upon Roman finding out this information, The Tribal Chief demanded Paul Heyman "fix this." However, no extra context was included on what fixing the situation could or should entail.

This article will look at a few ways Heyman could go about fixing the situation, as Roman requested. This includes new potential signings, going above Aldis' head, and even threatening the General Manager. How might Heyman fix things?

Below are four ways Paul Heyman can "fix this" after Roman Reigns' backstage demand following WWE SmackDown.

#4. Heyman could go above Nick Aldis' head

Triple H on SmackDown

It was just a handful of months ago that Triple H made an announcement that shook up WWE. Adam Pearce, an official for the company, was promoted to the lead General Manager of Monday Night RAW. On the other hand, Nick Aldis became the General Manager of Friday Night SmackDown.

While the role of the General Manager is powerful and requires a lot of confidence and poise, it isn't the top rank in WWE by a long shot. It could be argued that a few people run the company, but Triple H certainly takes the cake in terms of the creative direction of the promotion.

As a result, Heyman may opt to go over Nick Aldis' head. Instead of just talking to a General Manager to get what he wants, Paul may talk to Triple H. From there, he could request either LA Knight, AJ Styles, Randy Orton, or a combination of the three be removed from the big match at the Royal Rumble.

#3. He could threaten Nick Aldis

Expand Tweet

As noted, Nick Aldis isn't the top dog in WWE by any stretch of the imagination, but he is the authority on Friday Night SmackDown. If Paul Heyman doesn't or can't go above Nick's head to Triple H, his best bet may be to focus on Nick himself.

While The National Treasure keeps a cool and calm demeanor, it isn't clear if he'll crack under pressure and scrutiny. If Paul Heyman threatens Nick, either with legal action or the force of The Bloodline, he may end up backing down.

Sure, it is unlikely Aldis will do this based on how he presents himself. Still, if Heyman is desperate to fix this, it may be his best shot at earning Roman Reigns' approval moving forward. Maybe he just needs to take Solo Sikoa with him to intimidate the General Manager properly.

#2. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa could start taking out the opposition

Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

The Bloodline has been called the most dominant faction in WWE history. Given the many different factions that have been in the Sports Entertainment juggernaut over the past several decades, the statement is a powerful one.

Two of the reasons why the WWE stable has been so successful are Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa. Jimmy represented one-half of arguably the greatest tag team of all time in The Usos, and Solo has been The Enforcer of The Bloodline.

Paul Heyman may rely on the two to fix his problems. Over the next few weeks, they may attack and brutalize LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton. The Bloodline has taken out Orton and AJ in the past, so who is to say they can't do it again?

#1. Paul Heyman could bring other family members to WWE

Expand Tweet

The Bloodline is an incredibly powerful stable. Fans know current members Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa, along with a former member who is part of the incredible wrestling dynasty in Jey Uso. WWE also hosts a laundry list of legends who are part of the family, including The Wild Samoans, The Rock, Umaga, and Yokozuna.

While WWE has featured or currently does feature many of these stars, there are also many members of the legendary Anoa'i family who aren't with the company. In fact, one recently became a free agent. Lance Anoa'i has recently left Major League Wrestling alongside Juicy Finau.

It isn't currently clear if Lance and Juicy could wind up in the biggest wrestling company, but they could possibly debut as part of Heyman's plans. He could have Lance and Juicy serve as an insurance policy, joining The Bloodline by making sure Roman stands tall come the 2024 Royal Rumble. Who knows, Jacob Fatu could appear too, if he becomes a free agent.

