Thanks to his hard work and determination, Roman Reigns has become one of the most recognizable faces in WWE. His run as The Tribal Chief has been appreciated by everyone.

Reigns' fans are curious about his personal life. If you're looking for some information about his parents, we've got it right here.

Where are Roman Reigns' parents from?

Reigns' father, Leati ‘Sika’ Anoaʻi, was born in the Leone village of American Samoa and later moved to San Fransisco, California. His mother, Patricia Anoa'i, is originally from Italy. The couple has four children together but is currently separated.

Roman Reigns' father is a WWE Hall of Famer

Leati 'Sika' Anoa'i is a multi-time Tag Team Champion alongside his brother, Afa. They were known as 'The Wild Samoans' during their time in WWF/E.

The brothers made their debut in 1980 and defeated Ivan Putski and Tito Santana to win the WWF World Tag Team Championships later that year. They won the titles one more time before departing the company.

The Wild Samoans returned to WWF in 1983, after spending a few years in promotions like NJPW and Georgia Championship Wrestling. They won the WWE World Tag Team Championship for the final time by defeating Chief Jay and Jules Strongbow.

They spent some time in various promotions after leaving WWF in 1985 and rejoined the company in 1986. While Afa did not compete frequently, Sika wrestled as a singles competitor before retiring in 1988. In 2007, The Wild Samoans were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Being the son of a WWE Legend, Roman Reigns was born to be a Champion. He has become one of the most successful WWE Superstars of this generation.

His father and uncle had a great moment with Reigns at the early stages of his current run as The Head Of The Table.

After his match with Jey Uso at WWE Hell in a Cell 2020, the Hall of Famers appeared on the stage to seemingly crown Reigns as 'The Tribal Chief.'

Since then, Reigns has ruled over WWE with an iron fist. He has become the longest-reigning Universal Champion to date, with his reign lasting over 504 days and counting.

