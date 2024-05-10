Where is Roman Reigns right now? What we know about The Tribal Chief's WWE hiatus

Roman Reigns had a weekend to forget at WrestleMania 40. Despite defeating Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins alongside his cousin, The Rock, on Night One, The Tribal Chief lost the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two. Since then, he hasn't been seen and is currently on hiatus. But where is he? And, what has he been getting up to during this break?

Well, as per usual, Roman Reigns is keeping his whereabouts and plans close to his chest. Following his loss at The Showcase of The Immortals last month, he shared a video of himself working out. And, more recently, The Big Dog has been working on the upcoming movie, Good Fortune. The movie features the likes of Keanu Reeves, Keke Palmer, Seth Rogent, Sandra Oh, and Aziz Ansari, and is a heist-comedy.

Hence, from the looks of it, the 38-year-old could be dividing his time between his home in Tampa, Florida, and Hollywood.

Concerning Roman Reigns' potential return, it's unlikely he will come back anytime soon. Filming the movie will take a while, and after that, who knows what else he may wish to pursue. When the Tribal Chief does return, it will likely be at a major Premium Live Event, possibly SummerSlam 2024.

One thing is for sure when The Head of The Table does finally make his return, there will be utter pandemonium. This is especially true when you take into consideration that he has unfinished business with Cody Rhodes and brewing issues with The Bloodline.

Cody Rhodes recently broke a rather bizarre 687-day record that Roman Reigns set

At Backlash France, Cody Rhodes defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles. It was an incredible match, made even more epic by the roars and cheers of the WWE Universe in Lyon. And while The Phenomenal One fought tooth and nail, he was incapable of preventing The American Nightmare from having his first successful title defense on TV.

It was a historic night for Rhodes, and not just because he defended his title. It was a historic night because he also broke a 687-day record that Roman Reigns set. The record in question is that for the first time in said timeframe, a match for the Undisputed WWE Championship was defended without any interference. The last time this happened was on June 17, 2022, when Reigns beat Matt Riddle on SmackDown.

The American Nightmare will look to break more and more of the records that The Tribal Chief set during his historic reign. It will be interesting to see if Roman Reigns goes after Cody Rhodes following his return to WWE TV.

