Where is Sasha Banks now?

To say that Sasha Banks' absence has caused a huge void in the SmackDown women's division would be the understatement of the year. Fans have been waiting for the return of 'The Boss', one of the greatest female wrestlers in WWE history, to SmackDown for a long time now.

To answer where Sasha Banks is now is not an easy question because she gives little away on social media. That said, let's piece together an answer from what we know thus far, to understand when she could return to the company.

When is Sasha Banks returning to WWE again?

One has to assume that Sasha Banks will return to action when WWE is back on the road again for sure. One can arrive at the conclusion from the Tweet below:

How I’ve missed you Krew 😘😘😘 https://t.co/0z1qIVm7lw — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) May 26, 2021

Another possibility is that she could return just in time for Money in the Bank, considering how starved for talent the blue brand is right now. She would be a clear favorite if she's back in time to bolster the women's division.

Sasha Banks has not made it clear what she's been up to in the duration that she's been away. That said, she had a very interesting interaction with Alexa Bliss which could shed some light on what may be on the cards for her in the future.

Let me in 🙏🏾 — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) May 16, 2021

This match may be difficult at this particular stage because the two women are on different brands. That said, Bianca Belair has made it clear that another match between Sasha Banks and her is certain to happen at some stage in an interview with Sports Illustrated:

“That night at WrestleMania, our match was about so much more than winning the title,” said Bianca Belair. “We made history. And I’m fully expecting a rematch."

At the very least, expect Sasha Banks to be back in time for SummerSlam 2021. The card is likely to be stacked, and it would be difficult to achieve the same without The Boss.

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Jack Cunningham