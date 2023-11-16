Where is The Undertaker? Man under the hat, Mark Calaway, sheds light on his whereabouts

The Undertaker is one of the biggest names in sports entertainment history, but he has since retired and resumed being Mark Calaway. The WWE Hall of Famer has always been private regarding his personal life, and nothing has changed, even if he has already retired.

The Undertaker officially retired from in-ring competition in 2020 during that year's Survivor Series. His WWE Hall of Famer ceremony took place two years later. Despite being no longer an in-ring performer, he remains active in the industry.

The Undertaker recently became the first-ever recipient of the Bill Apter Legacy Award. The Deadman was more than grateful as he accepted the award, but in Mark Calaway fashion, he humored the audience by saying his character was now residing in a dark alley and would hand it over once they saw each other.

The Deadman's most recent WWE appearance was for the October 10, 2023, edition of NXT. His segment included chokeslamming Bron Breakker and sharing a moment with Carmelo Hayes.

What has The Undertaker been doing as Mark Calaway?

Vince McMahon inducted The Deadman into the Hall of Fame

As mentioned above, The Phenom still has some wrestling-related projects despite being away from the sport for a while now. Still, he remains busy with other mundane activities.

While speaking with Bill Apter, The Undertaker shared that he was building a house with his wife and former superstar Michelle McCool. He added that they agreed not to display a lot of wrestling items, but the Bill Apter Legacy Award will have its own shelf in his office.

"I'm building a new house right now. In my house there's gonna be my office, and I've already told Michelle, 'Look, I'm not putting a lot of wrestling paraphernalia [on show].' I will [have a space dedicated to wrestling]. This is gonna have its own shelf."

Which wrestling legend did The Undertaker hope he faced?

The Deadman has shared the ring with numerous wrestling legends over the years. However, while speaking with Bill Apter, he shared that he wanted to face Andre The Giant as well. Unfortunately, by the time The Deadman was in WWE, Andre's health began to decline, and nothing transpired with them.

It's fortunate to see that The Deadman's legacy will continue to be remembered for many years to come.

