Where and how to watch Love & WWE?

Over the years, WWE has produced several successful shows. From Andre The Giant to Miz and Mrs., the Stamford-based promotion has been behind many shows that have been enjoyed by wrestling fans. In 2024, the Endeavour Group-owned company is set to launch yet another show.

The show in question is Love & WWE: Bianca and Montez. The show will revolve around the careers of Bianca Belair & Montez Ford in WWE. It will also detail the relationships they share within the company and also touch on their life outside the squared circle as well.

However, since the show was announced, many have been interested in knowing where it can be watched. The answer is that the first episode of Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez will be released on Hulu on February 2nd, 2024. Recently, a premiere was also conducted which was attended by several massive superstars.

Bianca and Montez are certainly quite the power couple in WWE. While Bianca is doing well on the singles circuit, Montez is finding his rhythm as a member of Bobby Lashley's faction on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see how fans receive this show.

WWE star Montez Ford recently spoke about a potential storyline involving him and Bianca Belair

Even though Montez Ford and Bianca Belair are doing well in their respective careers, fans want to see the duo come together. Recently, during an interview with Ariel Helwani to promote Love & WWE, Belair was asked about the possibility of her and Ford working together.

Belair answered this question by saying they just want to accomplish their own goals for now. She said:

"For now, we’re on our own personal journeys and there are things I want to accomplish on my own. There are things he wants to accomplish on his own. Once we both do that and we feel like we’re maybe at the mountain top, we’ll meet together and be even bigger and better, then we’ll have new goals, goals together. We don’t have an issue with that."

In the same interview, Montez Ford spoke about an interesting pitch involving him and Bianca Belair. Ford mentioned that he would like himself and Bianca to emulate Booker T and Queen Sharmell. He said:

"I wanna do something along the scale of Booker T and Sharmell. He was 'King Bookah!' and the World Heavyweight Champion, and she was this storied figure that made sure their kingdom was intact. She was just as much important in that ring as he was. Something along those lines.... upping the ante a little bit. He [Booker] had the world title, I could have the world title, she [Belair] could have the world title, at the same time."

While the possibility of them working together is low at the moment, it will be interesting to see them join forces at some point down the line. Until then, fans will be keen to see what they accomplish in their individual careers.

